UPDATE 1-Stifel considering 'modest' dividend - CEO

NEW YORK Nov 19 Stifel Financial Corp
may revive the common stock dividend it eliminated more than a
decade ago because it has enough cash to also keep expanding its
retail brokerage and investment banking businesses, Chief
Executive Ron Kruszewski said Wednesday.
At a conference sponsored by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, an
investment bank Stifel bought in 2013, Kruszewski said his St.
Louis-based company has been cautious about restoring the
dividend it stopped paying in 2002 because it does not want to
send a message that it has no more growth potential through
acquisitions and other business investments.
Stifel, which has acquired more than 10 banking and
brokerage businesses since 2005, also plans to be more
aggressive with pay packages to recruit retail brokers. "We can
be more competitive in recruiting as an organization," he said.
"Our growth in the last two years has been muted."
Stifel, which went public in 1986, previously paid a
dividend of 3 cents a share to its common stockholders.
"We are considering a modest dividend because we generate so
much cash," Kruszewski said.
As of Sept. 30, Stifel had $535.2 million of cash and
short-term investments on its balance sheet, or 5.9 percent of
total assets.
The company has been intentionally cautious about increasing
its balance sheet and borrowings in recent years because it
wanted to build a strong capital cushion, Kruszewski said. It
has not added assets to its $9.1 billion balance sheet for about
a year but plans to grow to meet its target of a 15 percent
return on equity at a time when its big bank competitors are
rapidly reducing their ROE goals, Kruszewski said.
Stifel's return on equity in the third quarter was 8.46
percent, versus 9.12 percent for all of 2013.
The executive said the firm's recruiting of advisers for its
profitable retail brokerage offices has been running at about
half the average pace of its rivals. "We can be more come
competitive in recruiting," he said, noting that Stifel plans to
include transition pay, upfront bonuses and other hiring lures
as a more significant part of its capital allocation planning.
Shares of Stifel, up 6 percent in the past 12 months, fell 1
percent to $46.21 at mid-afternoon on the New York Stock
Exchange.
