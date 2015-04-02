ON THE MOVE-Stifel adds 2 advisers to broker-dealer unit

April 2 Stifel Financial Corp said Kyle Grossart and Joe McGann joined the private client group office of its broker-dealer subsidiary, Stifel, Nicolaus & Co Inc.

Grossart and McGann will join Stifel as vice presidents of investments from Southwest Securities, where they managed more than $151 million in client assets.

They will be supported by registered client service associate, Sieg Efken, Stifel said. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)