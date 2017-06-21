MOVES-Stifel appoints three financial advisers at its broker-dealer unit

June 21 Stifel Financial Corp said on
Wednesday three financial advisers joined the private client
group of its broker-dealer subsidiary, Stifel, Nicolaus & Co
Inc.
Patricia Tippins joined the firm's Dallas office as senior
vice president-investments while Christopher Barbee joined its
Greensboro, North Carolina office in the same position.
Tippins was previously with Wells Fargo Advisors and Barbee
was with Oppenheimer & Co.
Andrew Campanella joined the firm as financial adviser in
Manchester, Vermont from Merrill Lynch.
