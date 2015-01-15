ON THE MOVE-Stifel unit hires advisers from Wells Fargo Advisors

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 5
May 5 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 15 Stifel Financial Corp has hired two financial advisers for its broker-dealer subsidiary from Wells Fargo Advisors.
Timothy Metcalf and Robert Pinto operated as the Metcalf Wealth Management Group at Wells Fargo Advisors and managed more than $225 million in assets, Stifel Financial said.
Metcalf and Pinto, who have about 60 years of combined experience, joined the Newport Beach, California, Private Client Group office of Stifel Nicolaus & Co Inc.
Wells Fargo Advisors, the brokerage unit of Wells Fargo & Co , did not immediately confirm the move.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru)
May 5 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. job growth likely rebounded in April and wages increased, pointing to a further tightening in labor market conditions that could pave the way for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates next month.
NEW YORK/MEXICO CITY, May 5 Sweeping energy reforms have turned Mexico into one of the world's most attractive offshore prospects, but one segment is getting no love from U.S. investors: the nation's aging refineries.