ON THE MOVE-Stifel hires Merrill manager Van Donge in California

NEW YORK Nov 20 One day after Stifel Financial
Corp Chief Executive Ron Kruszewski said the St. Louis
investment bank has lagged in recruiting brokers to its Stifel,
Nicolaus brokerage unit, the company hired John Van Donge from
Merrill Lynch Wealth Management to run a new branch office in
Santa Barbara, California.
Van Donge, a 17-year Merrill veteran, had been managing
director and resident director of the brokerage company's branch
in Century City, California, where he worked with clients with
more than $600 million in assets. At Stifel, he is one of four
founding partners of a national team that includes former
Merrill brokers and managers Michael Sullivan and Michael
O'Keeffe in New York and Josh Bledsoe in St. Louis. They joined
Stifel in late 2013.
In a phone interview on his first day at Stifel, Van Donge
said he has been weighing a move for more than a year and was
not unduly concerned about the cultural changes at Merrill since
it was bought by Bank of America in 2009.
"There's a lot of great things the bank brought to Merrill,"
he said, noting that he is a prolific seller of loans. "But it's
easier to give objective advice at a pure investment firm like
Stifel that incidentally owns a bank than to work a firm that is
owned by a bank."
Joining Van Donge in Santa Barbara are Marie Aardeman, his
client service associate at Merrill, and Greg Sain, a broker who
is joining him from a nearby Stifel office.
Prior to joining Merrill in 1997, Van Donge worked at Dean
Witter Reynolds and PaineWebber.
Stifel last month hired former Merrill brokers Stephen S.
Brown and James P. Goetz in Rochester, New York. Merrill fired
the pair, who managed about $2.5 billion within its Private
Banking Investing Group, for trying to persuade some clients to
invest in an outside venture one of them owned, a Merrill
official has said. The brokers' lawyer said they were wrongfully
terminated and were considering suing Merrill.
