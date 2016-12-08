版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 8日 星期四 22:45 BJT

Stifel unit to pay more than $24.5 mln over wrongdoing with Wisconsin sale

WASHINGTON Dec 8 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co. Inc and one of its former executives have agreed to pay more than $24.5 million and admit to wrongdoing over the sale of synthetic collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) to five Wisconsin school districts, U.S. regulators said.

The U.S. Securities And Exchange Commission, in a statement on Thursday, said the company's actions would resolve the agency's 2011 complaint. Stifel, Nicolaus & Co. Inc is a unit of Stifel Financial Corp. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Tim Ahmann)

