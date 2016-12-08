Stifel unit to pay more than $24.5 mln over wrongdoing with Wisconsin sale

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Dec 8 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co. Inc and one of its former executives have agreed to pay more than $24.5 million and admit to wrongdoing over the sale of synthetic collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) to five Wisconsin school districts, U.S. regulators said.
The U.S. Securities And Exchange Commission, in a statement on Thursday, said the company's actions would resolve the agency's 2011 complaint. Stifel, Nicolaus & Co. Inc is a unit of Stifel Financial Corp. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Tim Ahmann)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.