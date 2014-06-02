版本:
ON THE MOVE-Stifel hires two advisers from UBS Securities

June 2 Stifel Financial Corp said its broker-dealer subsidiary, Stifel, Nicolaus & Co Inc, hired two financial advisers from UBS Securities for its Santa Rosa, California office.

Todd Frediani and Larry Stater, who partnered to form Redwood Wealth Management in 2010, have more than 58 years of combined investment industry experience, Stifel said.

They managed about $200 million in client assets in UBS.

A UBS spokesman was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore)
