Stifel closes deal to buy KBW in investment bank merger

Feb 15 Stifel Financial Corp and KBW Inc
said Friday they have completed the merger under which
St. Louis-based Stifel paid about $575 million in cash and stock
for New York-based KBW.
Stifel, which has a large retail brokerage business with
about 2,000 financial advisers, has been rapidly expanding its
institutional securities business. In addition to KBW, which
specializes in helping small banks merge, sell and raise
capital, it has purchased three other banks since 2010 in an
attempt to become what Chairman and Chief Executive Ron
Kruszewski calls a "pre-eminent middle-market" investment bank.
Stifel announced its planned acquisition of KBW on Nov. 5.
KBW lost money last year but Kruszewski has defended KBW as
ripe for growth as bank directors become more confident in the
economy and the value of banking franchises.
"The financial services sector is one of the significant
pillars of the economy, which we believe is poised to benefit
from improving fundamentals," Kruszewski said in a prepared
statement.
Stifel said KBW will retain its brand name and that KBW CEO
Thomas Michaud will retain his title.
Some investors have said that integrating KBW with Stifel's
smaller financial services banking business may prove more
difficult than past integrations.
Prior to the opening of the market on Friday, KBW common
shares ceased trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
Shares of Stifel were down 0.4 percent at $39.08 at
midmorning on Friday on the NYSE.