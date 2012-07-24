ON THE MOVE-Stifel hires Morgan Stanley adviser in Hawaii

July 24 St. Louis-based brokerage firm Stifel, Nicolaus & Co expanded its adviser force in Hawaii after landing a veteran adviser from top U.S. brokerage Morgan Stanley Smith Barney.

Adviser Richard Ray, a nearly three-decade industry veteran, moved to Stifel in June after seven years at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, where he managed more than $77 million in client assets.

Ray, a legacy Smith Barney adviser, started with Citigroup in 2005, later joining Morgan Stanley Smith Barney after Morgan Stanley and Citi combined their wealth units in 2009 to create the largest U.S. brokerage. Ray had also previously worked at RBC Dain Rauscher earlier in his career.

He joined Stifel as a first vice president of investments and portfolio manager in the firm's Honolulu office.

Stifel also recently added a team of former Morgan Stanley Smith Barney advisers in Washington state. They managed $115 million in client assets at the firm.

Stifel, Nicolaus & Co is a subsidiary of the St. Louis-based financial services holding company Stifel Financial Corp.