UPDATE 1-Stifel reports strong first-quarter as markets rise

* Posts second-best quarter ever

* CEO cautious on outlook for remainder of year

By Joseph A. Giannone

May 9 Regional brokerage Stifel Financial Corp said first-quarter earnings rose 11 percent as a rebound in the markets and improvement in the U.S. economy bolstered brokerage, investment banking and bond-trading results.

The St. Louis-based company on Wednesday said net income in the quarter rose to $34.8 million, or 55 cents a share, from $31.4 million, or 50 cents, a year earlier. Analysts, on average, had expected earnings per share of 54 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates.

Quarterly net revenue rose 9.2 percent to $400.3 million, reflecting stronger equity markets, improving investor sentiment and a greater appetite for risk among investors.

It was the company's second-best quarter ever in terms of revenue and profit, but Stifel Chief Executive Ronald Kruszewski was cautious in his outlook.

"Outside of a major event or catalyst to move the markets, we remain cautious on the outlook for the remainder of the year," he said in a conference call.

"For this market to get healthy, it will require that investors allocate more funds into equities," he said.

Revenue from Stifel's retail brokerage arm rose 4 percent to a record $248 million on higher interest income, management fees and principal trading revenue, though commissions on customer trades fell.

A strong recruiting quarter helped Stifel boost its ranks of financial advisers by 66 to 2,013 from the year-ago, while client assets increased 10 percent to $127 billion.

Kruszewski also observed that stronger customer activity during the quarter continued in April, but that so far "May has a tinge of slowness to it."

Institutional brokerage and investment banking income rose 17 percent to $149 million largely from increased capital raising and advisory fees, as well as from bond trading. Stifel said its pipeline of expected investment banking business increased during the quarter.

Stifel's shares closed down 1.2 percent to $35.89 on Wednesday trade. They are up 21 percent this year, outperforming a 7.8 percent rise in the benchmark S&P 500 Index.