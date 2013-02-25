Stifel posts fourth-quarter profit, boosted by wealth business

UPDATE 1-South Africa's rand falls as Fitch also cuts to "junk"
* Stocks down led by banking and resource shares (Updates figures, adds background, quotes)
Feb 25 Stifel Financial Corp said on Monday its fourth-quarter profit rose 48 percent from a year ago, driven by gains in the company's wealth management business and institutional group.
The St. Louis-based regional investment bank and brokerage reported quarterly net income of $40 million, or 63 cents a share, up from $27 million, or 43 cents a share, a year earlier.
Excluding a 2 cent-per-share gain from the company's investment in Knight Capital Group Inc, Stifel earned 61 cents a share, above analysts' expectations of 60 cents a share, based on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates.
Quarterly net revenue rose 17 percent to $417.8 million from a year earlier, below Wall Street expectations of $418.4 million.
BRUSSELS, April 7 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
NEW YORK, April 7 Oil traded near a one-month high on Friday after the U.S. missile strike on a Syrian air base while the dollar rose as investors dismissed a weak U.S. jobs report as not enough to derail a strong economy or outlook for rising interest rates.