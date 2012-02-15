Stifel earnings, revenue sink, in line with views

Feb 15 U.S. regional brokerage Stifel
Financial Corp said on Wednesday its fourth-quarter
earnings and revenue fell, in line with expectations, but showed
improvement since September because of stronger banking and
corporate advisory income.
The St. Louis company's net income fell 35 percent to $27
million, or 43 cents a share, compared with $41.4 million, or 65
cents, a year ago. Net revenue fell by 11 percent to $356.0
million. Analysts', on average, had expected earnings per share
of 43 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates.
"Our fourth quarter results mark an improvement from the
prior quarter, but are a tough comparison with the record
year-ago quarter," Stifel Chief Executive Ronald Kruszewski said
in a statement.
Revenue from Stifel's retail brokerage arm fell 5 percent to
$224.5 million, as muted customer trading cut into commissions
and trading income. It was partly offset by greater net interest
income from Stifel's bank unit. The ranks of financial advises
rose by 52 , or 2.7 percent, to 1,987 advisers while client
assets increased by 8 percent to $119 billion.
Financial advisor recruiting picked up during the quarter,
Kruszewski said.
Stifel's institutional brokerage and investment banking
income sank 10 percent to $134 million, reflecting a decline in
equity underwriting, advisory fees during a challenging year-end
environment. Fixed income brokerage trading and underwriting
revenue rose from a year ago, reflecting the acquisition of
Stone & Youngberg last year.
Stifel's shares fell 1.6 percent to $36.01 in Wednesday
trading. They sank 24 percent last year, lagging the benchmark
S&P 500 Index, which was flat.