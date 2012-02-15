Stifel earnings, revenue sink, in line with views

Feb 15 U.S. regional brokerage Stifel Financial Corp said on Wednesday its fourth-quarter earnings and revenue fell, in line with expectations, but showed improvement since September because of stronger banking and corporate advisory income.

The St. Louis company's net income fell 35 percent to $27 million, or 43 cents a share, compared with $41.4 million, or 65 cents, a year ago. Net revenue fell by 11 percent to $356.0 million. Analysts', on average, had expected earnings per share of 43 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates.

"Our fourth quarter results mark an improvement from the prior quarter, but are a tough comparison with the record year-ago quarter," Stifel Chief Executive Ronald Kruszewski said in a statement.

Revenue from Stifel's retail brokerage arm fell 5 percent to $224.5 million, as muted customer trading cut into commissions and trading income. It was partly offset by greater net interest income from Stifel's bank unit. The ranks of financial advises rose by 52 , or 2.7 percent, to 1,987 advisers while client assets increased by 8 percent to $119 billion.

Financial advisor recruiting picked up during the quarter, Kruszewski said.

Stifel's institutional brokerage and investment banking income sank 10 percent to $134 million, reflecting a decline in equity underwriting, advisory fees during a challenging year-end environment. Fixed income brokerage trading and underwriting revenue rose from a year ago, reflecting the acquisition of Stone & Youngberg last year.

Stifel's shares fell 1.6 percent to $36.01 in Wednesday trading. They sank 24 percent last year, lagging the benchmark S&P 500 Index, which was flat.