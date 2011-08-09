UPDATE 3-Stifel profit falls on legal, merger costs

* Stifel shares lose 10 percent in Monday trading
* St Louis broker's Q2 earnings fell 84 percent
* Adjusted Q2 earnings rose 30 pct before charges
By Joseph A. Giannone
NEW YORK, Aug 8 Stifel Financial Corp (SF.N) on
Monday said second-quarter profit fell 84 percent as high legal
and acquisition costs cut into profits from the firm's growing
retail brokerage and investment banking operations.
An ongoing lawsuit related to the sale of collateralized
debt obligations to five Wisconsin school districts eroded
revenue that grew in most areas of the company. Stifel said it
agree to repurchase notes from the schools with a face value of
$162.5 million at a significant but undisclosed discount.
The firm said charges it took during the second quarter
should cover future litigation costs as well those from a
related regulatory investigation into the CDO sales.
Stifel is suing Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), which
underwrote the securities.
The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating
Stifel to see if it violated client suitability rules in
selling the CDOs to the school districts.
The investment bank, which bought Thomas Weisel Partners
Group last year, said profit for the quarter ended June 30 fell
to $3.42 million, or 5 cents a share, from $21.1 million, or 40
cents, in the year-earlier period.
Excluding one-time charges, Stifel said net income would
have risen 30 percent to $31.3 million, or 50 cents a share,
below analysts' average forecast of 54 cents a share, as
calculated by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Revenue rose 9.4 percent
to $358.9 million.
Stifel Chief Executive Ronald Kruszewski said "a lack of
investor conviction, coupled with lower industry-wide volumes"
hurt results in the retail brokerage businesses while the firm
enjoyed its second-best quarter of investment banking revenue.
Retail brokerage revenue jumped 13 percent from a year
earlier to $226 million but fell from this year's first
quarter. Stifel, which in recent years has acquired several
smaller brokerage firms and scores of branches from UBS
Financial, said its adviser ranks grew 2.2 percent from a year
ago to 1,958.
Client assets surged 26 percent to $116 billion, in large
part reflecting acquisitions.
Capital markets and investment banking revenue grew by 7
percent to $133 million from a year earlier, paced by an
increase in stock-underwriting work.
Kruszewski said investors' appetite for buying stocks and
other securities has been curbed by headlines about difficult
European and US economies and the recent Washington budget
battles.
"Starting in June, the markets began to feel like they did
last summer -- a lack of conviction, then a ton of
uncertainty," he said in a conference call with analysts and
investors. "It has contributed to a cyclical turn away from
risk-based assets."
In the short term, he added, many investors seem satisfied
with money-market and cash bank accounts that earn little or no
interest as fear trumps greed.
"You can make an argument that today presented a buying
opportunity," he said of Monday's 6 percent plunge in the S&P
500, "but I see a lot more caution than I see risk taking.
Stifel has boosted its revenue five-fold since 2005, fueled
by a series of acquisitions. Last month it announced the
takeover of Stone & Youngberg, a municipal finance specialist,
and in June agreed to a $40 million investment in Miller
Buckfire & Co., a restructuring firm.
Stifel also is believed to be a bidder for Morgan Keegan, a
broker dealer based in Tennessee that has been put on the block
by Regions Financial (RF.N).
Kruszewski said that despite its recent string of
acquisitions, Stifel could pursue more deals. "I believe we're
positioned in all respects to evaluate and take advantage of
opportunities as they present themselves," he said.
Shares of Stifel closed down almost 10 percent Monday at
$29.48, reaching a level last hit in November 2010. The
company's shares are off 29 percent this year.
(Reporting by Joseph A. Giannone; editing by Gunna Dickson,
Bernard Orr)