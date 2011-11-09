UPDATE 1-Stifel earnings drop, fall short of estimates

* Stifel 3rd-quarter earnings down 25 percent

* Brokerage revenue rose as assets rise

* Institutional business down amid market turmoil

Nov 9 Stifel Financial Corp (SF.N) said on Wednesday its third-quarter earnings and revenue fell as sluggish markets sapped investment banking and trading, offsetting growth in its retail brokerage.

The St. Louis company's net income for the third quarter swung to $22.3 million, or 35 cents a share, from a loss of $84.3 million, or $1.65, in the year-earlier period. Net revenue fell 1.8 percent to $334.2 million.

The most recent results fell short of the average analyst estimate of 41 cents compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates.

Excluding items in the year-ago period, third-quarter earnings fell 25 percent.

"We need conviction in the marketplace and lower volatility to return to the margins our firm is capable of producing," Stifel Chief Executive Ronald Kruszewski said in a statement.

Stifel's retail wealth management arm saw revenue rise 5.8 percent to $219 million, as a series of brokerage acquisitions in the past decade helped boost client assets, commissions and productivity.

By contrast, underwriting and trading for institutional customers suffered an 18 percent decline in revenue to $113 million. Advisory fees, bond trading and new-issue fees were all sharply lower during what was the most challenging market environment since the 2008 financial crisis.

Stifel's shares, down 26 percent this year, fell 5 percent to close at $30.45 in Wednesday trading.

Stifel last month acquired a small municipal finance firm, Stone & Youngberg.

Separately, Reuters reported on Wednesday that Regions Financial Corp (RF.N) has gone back to Stifel to gauge its interest in buying Morgan Keegan, citing sources familiar with the situation.

Two private-equity investor teams, including Blackstone and Carlyle in one group and Thomas H. Lee in the other, emerged as the last bidders after rival brokerages such as Stifel dropped out of the running in recent months.

(To see Morgan Keegan story, click on [ID:N1E7A81WE]) (Reporting by Joseph A. Giannone; editing by Andre Grenon)