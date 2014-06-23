ON THE MOVE-Stifel hires two UBS advisers to expand Texas presence

BRIEF-Entergy Q1 earnings per share $0.46
* Entergy Corp - affirmed its 2017 operational guidance in range of $4.75 to $5.35 per share
NEW YORK, June 23 Brokerage firm Stifel, Nicolaus & Co Inc expanded its footprint in Texas by hiring two financial advisers away from UBS Securities, the company announced on Monday.
Clint Weaver and Joe T. Bozarth III joined Stifel's private client group from UBS, where they managed $170 million in assets. They bring with them one associate, Lanna Zorn.
Weaver and Bozarth's office in Waco, Texas, is the firm's ninth in the state.
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co is a subsidiary of St. Louis-based financial services holding company Stifel Financial Corp.
UBS did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* Entergy Corp - affirmed its 2017 operational guidance in range of $4.75 to $5.35 per share
SAO PAULO, April 26 Banco Santander Brasil SA posted record first-quarter profit that beat analysts' estimates, reflecting a jump in interest income and the biggest drop in loan-loss provisions in almost five years.
* WestRock reports solid results in fiscal 2017 second quarter