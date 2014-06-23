版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 24日 星期二 05:06 BJT

ON THE MOVE-Stifel hires two UBS advisers to expand Texas presence

| NEW YORK, June 23

NEW YORK, June 23 Brokerage firm Stifel, Nicolaus & Co Inc expanded its footprint in Texas by hiring two financial advisers away from UBS Securities, the company announced on Monday.

Clint Weaver and Joe T. Bozarth III joined Stifel's private client group from UBS, where they managed $170 million in assets. They bring with them one associate, Lanna Zorn.

Weaver and Bozarth's office in Waco, Texas, is the firm's ninth in the state.

Stifel, Nicolaus & Co is a subsidiary of St. Louis-based financial services holding company Stifel Financial Corp.

UBS did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐