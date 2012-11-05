版本:
BRIEF-Stifel Financial up in premarket; to merge with KBW Inc

NEW YORK Nov 5 Stifel Financial Corp : * Up 1.9 percent to $32.50 in premarket; to merge with KBW Inc . KBW shares up 17.5 percent to $19.15 in light premarket trade.

