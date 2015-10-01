版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 2日 星期五 00:23 BJT

MOVES-Stifel hires five advisers from BofA Merrill

Oct 1 U.S. investment bank Stifel Financial Corp said on Thursday it had hired five financial advisers from Bank of America's Merrill Lynch unit.

Stifel said Sonny Skinner, Mark Causey, Everett Nix, Steve Hagood and Will Humber would join broker-dealer unit Stifel, Nicolaus & Co Inc's new private client group office in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Operating as the NSCHH Wealth Management Group, the team maintained assets totaling about $370 million at Merrill Lynch. (Reporting by Krishna Chaithanya in Bengaluru)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐