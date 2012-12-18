版本:
New Issue-Stifel Financial sells $150 mln notes

Stifel Financial Corp on Tuesday sold $150 million of
senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Stifel and Morgan Stanley
were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP.

AMT $150 MLN       COUPON 5.375 PCT     MATURITY 12/31/2022
TYPE SR NTS        ISS PRICE 25         FIRST PAY  4/15/2013
MOODY'S N/A        YIELD N/A            SETTLEMENT 12/21/2012
S&P BBB-MINUS      SPREAD N/A           PAY FREQ QUARTERLY
FITCH N/A                               NON-CALLABLE 3 YRS

