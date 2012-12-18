New Issue-Stifel Financial sells $150 mln notes

Global Payments stock could rise 15 percent -Barron's
NEW YORK, Feb 26 The stock of payment processing company Global Payments Inc could rise by 15 percent to $90 in the year ahead as revenue and profits increase, according to Barron's.
Stifel Financial Corp on Tuesday sold $150 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Stifel and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP. AMT $150 MLN COUPON 5.375 PCT MATURITY 12/31/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 4/15/2013 MOODY'S N/A YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 12/21/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH N/A NON-CALLABLE 3 YRS
WASHINGTON, Feb 26 U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said on Sunday she was reviewing self-driving vehicle guidance issued by the Obama administration and urged companies to explain the benefits of automated vehicles to a skeptical public.
NEW YORK, Feb 26 Shares of Mexican media company Grupo Televisa SAB could surge 20 percent in a year to $30 or more, according to Barron's.