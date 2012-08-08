Stifel earnings surge but fall short of analysts' views

* Stifel 2nd-qtr net 42 cents/share vs yr-ago 5 cents
* Average analyst forecast 52 cents/share
By Joseph A. Giannone
Aug 8 Regional investment bank and brokerage's
Stifel Financial Corp said second-quarter profit surged,
led by higher revenue in its retail brokerage and fixed-income
businesses, but the results fell far short of expectations.
The St. Louis-based company said on Wednesday that net
income in the quarter rose eight-fold to $26.1 million, or 42
cents a share. Last year, the firm reported $3.4 million, or 5
cents a share, of profit after $28 million in charges related to
civil litigation with five Wisconsin school districts.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 52 cents a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates.
"The operating environment in the second quarter was
challenging, especially compared with the strong start to the
year," Stifel Chief Executive Ronald Kruszewski said in a
statement.
Quarterly net revenue rose 4.3 percent to $374.4 million
from a year earlier, falling short of the average analyst view
of $380 million.
Revenue from Stifel's wealth management division rose 6.4
percent to $240 million, reflecting growth in asset management
fees, market performance and net interest income from Stifel
Bank, offset partly by decreased commissions.
The firm's institutional trading and investment banking
income climbed 1.8 percent to $135 million on increased bond
underwriting, advisory fees and fixed-income trading offset by
lower equity underwriting.
Stifel increased its ranks of financial advisers by 70 to
2,028 from last year, while total client assets rose nearly 10
percent to $138 billion.