ON THE MOVE-Stifel lands Morgan Stanley adviser in California

March 12 Brokerage firm Stifel, Nicolaus & Co
said on Tuesday it hired a veteran adviser from top U.S.
brokerage Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, expanding the firm's
adviser footprint in Southern California.
Adviser Ron Oliver moved to Stifel's private client group in
late February after more than two decades with Morgan Stanley
Wealth Management and its predecessor firms. He managed more
than $114 million in client assets at the firm.
Oliver, who joined Stifel's Irvine Spectrum office in
California, reports to branch manager Susan Dixon. He was
previously based in Morgan Stanley's Laguna Niguel office. The
company declined to comment on his departure.
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, majority owned by Morgan
Stanley and partially owned by Citigroup, is the
largest U.S. brokerage by adviser headcount and client assets
under management.
Oliver started his career with Lehman Brothers in 1988,
later joining Citi's Smith Barney and eventually Morgan Stanley
through a series of firm mergers.
He is among the latest big recruits for Stifel, which said
last week it added three advisers from Morgan Stanley Wealth
Management and Robert W. Baird & Co in Clearwater, Florida to
open a new office for the firm.
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co is a subsidiary of St. Louis-based
financial services holding company Stifel Financial Corp.
During 2012, the firm hired 152 financial advisers in its wealth
management unit.