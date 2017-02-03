South Africa's Sibanye mulls raising equity cash call to fund Stillwater deal

BRIEF-Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
* Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
JOHANNESBURG Feb 3 South Africa's Sibanye Gold Ltd said it is considering tapping shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.
Sibanye had initially penciled in a minimum of $750 million in rights issue but said on Friday it reconsidered after some shareholders expressed concerns about the company's debt levels.
"Sibanye believes that increasing the equity component would be prudent in the current strong rand environment, allowing the company to maintain a strong balance sheet," it said in statement accompanying a half-year trading update.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Randy Fabi)
* Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
* Has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake (6.5 oz., 6 pack) sold in retail stores because it contains undeclared milk
* Acasta closes financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: