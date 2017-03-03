UPDATE 1-U.S. extends scrutiny of South Africa's Sibanye Gold takeover of Stillwater

(Gives background, adds quote)
JOHANNESBURG, March 3 The Committee on Foreign
Investment in the United States will extend its scrutiny of a
$2.2 billion takeover by South Africa's Sibanye Gold of
the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium, Stillwater Mining
, Sibanye said on Friday.
The committee, which examines deals for potential U.S.
national security concerns, extended the deadline for its review
from February 28 to no later than April 14, 2017 which the
company said was part of the normal process.
"Its fairly complicated, it's a South African company with a
large Chinese shareholding so they have just asked for an
extension so that they can do further investigations," said
Sibanye spokesman James Wellsted.
Gold One South Africa, majority-owned by a Chinese
consortium, holds a 19.96 percent share in Sibanye.
The transaction, which will strengthen Chief Executive Neal
Froneman's determination to diversify out of gold mining and
South Africa, will remain on schedule for closure during the
second calendar quarter of 2017, the company said.
The company did not detail any regulatory hurdles, saying
only the deal - which is backed by Stillwater's board - was
conditional on the required authorisations.
Sibanye said last month that it had secured a loan of $2.65
billion to support the acquisition, after it closed the
syndication of the bridging loan underwritten by Citi and HSBC,
to acquire all of the outstanding common stock of Stillwater
Mining for $18.00 per share in cash.
The deal will make Sibanye the world's third largest
palladium producer and fourth largest platinum group metals
miner.
By 1050 GMT, shares in Sibanye had fallen 2.66 percent to
25.26 rand.
(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg, editing by David Evans)