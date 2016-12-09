UPDATE 4-South Africa's Sibanye pays $2.2 bln for Stillwater in U.S. move

* To use bridge loan from banks for Stillwater buy
* Plans rights issue to refinance loan, shares fall
* First venture for Sibanye outside South Africa
By TJ Strydom
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 9 South Africa's Sibanye Gold
took a major step outside its home market on Friday
with a $2.2 billion deal to buy Stillwater Mining, the
only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.
If it goes through, the cash takeover will increase South
Africa's grip over global platinum and palladium supply and
underline chief executive Neal Froneman's determination to
branch out of gold mining and South Africa.
However, the price Sibanye is offering to increase its own
share of supplies of the precious metals is larger than its
market value and the move triggered a sharp fall in its stock.
Sibanye said it would buy Stillwater, which operates in
Montana and is the largest primary producer of platinum group
metals (PMGs) outside South Africa and Russia, with a loan that
it will re-finance with debt plus a rights issue of at least
$750 million.
Froneman wants to cut the bullion miner's dependence on gold
and platinum in South Africa, where a volatile currency, labour
strikes and strict government rules have weighed on Sibanye's
share price.
The deal, the second-biggest South African outbound M&A
transaction so far this year, will make Sibanye the world's
third largest palladium producer and fourth largest platinum
group metals miner, Froneman said.
Some analysts highlighted the risks as the platinum market
sinks into oversupply.
But while demand from the diesel car sector for platinum,
which is used in catalytic converters, is under pressure because
of air pollution concerns, palladium used in hybrid petrol cars
could see higher consumption and the market is in deficit.
Palladium reached its most expensive versus platinum
since early 2002 last month as the U.S. election result
sparked a surge in cyclical assets.
"It's a tier one asset in palladium in the United States," a
source close to the deal said. "Normally in the U.S., there
would be a 30-40 percent premium. This is around 20 percent."
Sibanye said it would pay $18.00 per share in cash for
Stillwater, a 23 percent premium over Thursday's closing price,
which it was initially financing through a $2.675 billion loan
arranged by HSBC and Citigroup.
"These are some of the lowest cost ounces in the world,"
said Froneman, referring to Stillwater's operations.
SHARES UNDER PRESSURE
Sibanye's shares dropped 18 percent to an 11-month low, but
recovered slightly to close 15.3 percent weaker at 24.01 rand,
their biggest daily percentage drop on record.
By 1512 GMT, shares in Stillwater had surged 18.5 percent to
$17.41, a touch below the offer price.
Froneman said Sibanye's share price was too low, even though
it paid "industry-leading dividends" and this was partly because
it was "not as geographically diverse" as some competitors.
Sibanye did not detail any regulatory hurdles, saying only
the deal - which is backed by Stillwater's board - was
conditional on the required authorisations.
It said it needed deal approval from its own and
Stillwater's shareholders, although it already has the support
of 29 percent of its own investors.
Sibanye was spun off from Gold Fields in 2013. It
bought Aquarius Platinum and Anglo American Platinum's
Rustenburg mines last year.
($1 = 13.6755 rand)
