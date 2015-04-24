Canadian media company Stingray unveils IPO plans

| TORONTO/MONTREAL, April 24
Group, a business-to-business music provider and media company,
said on Friday it plans to go public through a listing on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
A source familiar with the company's plans, who asked not to
be named as the details of the offering are not yet public, said
Stingray plans to raise C$120 million ($99 million) via the IPO
that is expected to close sometime in early June.
Another source close to the process said the company will
raise C$67 million from the IPO, while the remaining C$53
million will go to the major shareholders, who will be selling a
portion of their stakes.
The company, which broadcasts music and video content on a
number of platforms from television and radio to the Internet,
said it generated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortization of C$27.1 million on revenue of C$71 million in
its fiscal year ended March 31, 2015.
Montreal-based Stingray, founded in 2007, is headed by Eric
Boyko, who owns a 23.35 percent stake in the company. Quebec
private equity firm Novacap owns a 29.44 percent stake, with
media and tech holding company Telesystem owning a 42.11 percent
interest.
Novacap, Telesystem and Boyko were not immediately reachable
for comment.
The share offering is being run by National Bank Financial
, GMP Securities, BMO Nesbitt Burns, CIBC World Markets,
and TD Securities.
The company's music is broadcast through a number of telecom
and cable companies across the globe including Verizon, Comcast,
AT&T, Bell, Rogers and Telus in North America, along with rivals
like Sky, Ziggo, and Zap in other parts of the world.
The Stingray IPO comes just a week after e-commerce software
maker Shopify outlined its plans to go public last week via
listing in both New York and Toronto.
Technology companies look set to supplant energy and mining
firms as the driver of Canadian initial public offerings this
year as global optimism about tech startups boosts valuations
and spurs early investors to cash out.
Other Canadian tech names expected to go public this year
include property information provider Real Matters, online
lender Mogo and PointClickCare, whose software supports the
senior care market.
($1 = 1.2174 Canadian dollars)
(Additional reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Bernard Orr)