St. Jude Medical post higher quarterly profit

April 17 St. Jude Medical Inc said on Wednesday its quarterly earnings rose as expenses fell.

First-quarter net earnings were $222 million, or 78 cents per diluted share, compared with $212 million, or 67 cents per diluted share, in the year ago period.

