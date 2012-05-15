St Jude is latest to launch blood pressure device

* Gets European approval for hypertension treatment
* Joins Medtronic, Covidien selling such devices in Europe
* World market could top $2 bln by 2020 - analysts
By Susan Kelly
May 15 St Jude Medical Inc said it won
European approval to begin selling a device that lowers blood
pressure by creating tiny scars along the renal nerves, joining
a growing number of medical technology companies developing
hypertension treatments.
The St Jude device, called the EnligHTN Renal Denervation
System, is intended for patients whose high blood pressure is
resistant to drug therapy, or about one quarter of those who
have hypertension.
An estimated 68 million Americans, or one in three, have
high blood pressure, considered a risk factor for heart disease,
the world's No. 1 killer.
St Jude has not yet disclosed an expected U.S. launch date
for the product, a spokeswoman for the St Paul, Minnesota-based
medical device maker said.
Several medical technology companies are investing heavily
in developing device-based high blood pressure treatments, and
analysts foresee a large potential market.
Jefferies analyst Raj Denhoy expects the first systems to
hit the U.S. market in about two years and estimates the
worldwide market could grow to $2.8 billion by 2020.
"It's an enormous market. There are literally hundreds of
millions of people around the world who could benefit from
this," said Jefferies analyst Raj Denhoy said. He noted so far
the devices have shown few negative side effects.
Leading U.S. device makers that have already received
approval to sell hypertension products in Europe include
Medtronic Inc, the frontrunner, and Covidien Inc
.
The ablation procedure, known as renal denervation, involves
threading a catheter through the renal arteries from the femoral
artery in the groin.
The catheter delivers radiofrequency energy to create tiny
lesions along the renal sympathetic nerves that help regulate
blood pressure. The lesions disrupt the nerve supply to decrease
systolic blood pressure, which is the top number in a reading.
St Jude also plans to release study data on the safety and
effectiveness of the device on Wednesday at a medical meeting in
Paris.
Medtronic in January 2011 completed the acquisition of
Ardian Inc, which already has a renal denervation system on the
market in Europe. Medtronic paid $800 million upfront for the
privately held company and agreed to make further payments tied
to revenue growth.
Covidien's OneShot renal denervation system received
European regulatory clearance in February, and Frankfurt-based
ReCor Medical also won approval for its device in February.
Privately held Vessix Vascular Inc of Laguna Hills,
California, announced earlier this month that it received
European approval for a renal denervation system.
JPMorgan analyst Michael Weinstein said St Jude's European
product launch comes several months ahead of expectations and
should help draw investor attention away from recent headlines
on failure rates for some St Jude heart defibrillator lead
wires.
Cardiac rhythm management (CRM) products such as implanted
defibrillators are now St Jude's biggest market.
"While CRM dominates the headlines, the real story and
future at St Jude is its pipeline outside of CRM," Weinstein
wrote in a note to clients.
Shares of St Jude fell 2 percent to close at $38.89 on the
New York Stock Exchange.