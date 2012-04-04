St. Jude cites insulation snag in wires, shares fall

* Ends sale of QuickSite, QuickFlex device leads

* Says conducting material wore through coating

* No injuries or product failures seen

* Says problem not found in its newer brands

* Shares fall 5 percent

April 4 St. Jude Medical Inc on Wednesday said it was halting sales of two brands of wires used in its cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT) devices after worn insulation in the wires was observed, sending the company's shares down almost 5 percent.

No reports of patient injury or product failure due to the insulation problem have been seen, the company said in a release. But the device maker said it was informing doctors of the issue, while discontinuing sales of the brands "as a conservative measure."

St. Jude said it will no longer sell its QuickSite and QuickFlex left ventricular leads, used to connect its CRT devices to the heart. The devices use a specialized pacemaker to re-coordinate the action of the right and left ventricles of the heart in patients with congestive heart failure.

St. Jude said it had confirmed 39 cases of the insulation problem -- when the conducting material inside the lead wire wears through the outer silicone insulation -- out of 171,000 of the QuickSite and QuickFlex leads sold worldwide. It said that translates into 0.02 percent of the leads.

But the problem may affect as many as 3 percent to 4 percent of the leads, the company said, based on an analysis of those returned to St. Jude and recent fluoroscopic images of implanted leads still in patients.

The medical device maker said it would continue to sell its newer QuickFlex u (micro), or Quartet LV leads, which use a special insulation along their entire length. It said no similar insulation problems have been observed with the more than 65,000 such leads sold since 2008.

St. Jude's shares fell 5 percent, or $2.23, to $41.57 in midday New York Stock Exchange trading.