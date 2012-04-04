St. Jude cites insulation snag in wires, shares fall

* Ends sale of QuickSite, QuickFlex device leads
* Says conducting material wore through coating
* No injuries or product failures seen
* Says problem not found in its newer brands
* Shares fall 5 percent
April 4 St. Jude Medical Inc on
Wednesday said it was halting sales of two brands of wires used
in its cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT) devices after
worn insulation in the wires was observed, sending the company's
shares down almost 5 percent.
No reports of patient injury or product failure due to the
insulation problem have been seen, the company said in a
release. But the device maker said it was informing doctors of
the issue, while discontinuing sales of the brands "as a
conservative measure."
St. Jude said it will no longer sell its QuickSite and
QuickFlex left ventricular leads, used to connect its CRT
devices to the heart. The devices use a specialized pacemaker to
re-coordinate the action of the right and left ventricles of the
heart in patients with congestive heart failure.
St. Jude said it had confirmed 39 cases of the insulation
problem -- when the conducting material inside the lead wire
wears through the outer silicone insulation -- out of 171,000 of
the QuickSite and QuickFlex leads sold worldwide. It said that
translates into 0.02 percent of the leads.
But the problem may affect as many as 3 percent to 4 percent
of the leads, the company said, based on an analysis of those
returned to St. Jude and recent fluoroscopic images of implanted
leads still in patients.
The medical device maker said it would continue to sell its
newer QuickFlex u (micro), or Quartet LV leads, which use a
special insulation along their entire length. It said no
similar insulation problems have been observed with the more
than 65,000 such leads sold since 2008.
St. Jude's shares fell 5 percent, or $2.23, to $41.57 in
midday New York Stock Exchange trading.