Abbott gets U.S. antitrust approval to buy St. Jude Medical

WASHINGTON Dec 27 Healthcare company Abbott
Laboratories has won U.S. antitrust approval for its
proposed purchase of medical device maker St. Jude Medical Inc
, the Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday.
Abbott has agreed to divest two medical device businesses
to settle FTC charges that the $25 billion acquisition of St.
Jude would likely be anticompetitive, the FTC said in a
statement.
Abbott has said the deal would help it compete against
larger rivals Medtronic Plc and Boston Scientific Corp
as hospitals look to cut the number of their suppliers.
