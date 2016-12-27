版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 28日 星期三 03:30 BJT

Abbott gets U.S. antitrust approval to buy St. Jude Medical

WASHINGTON Dec 27 Healthcare company Abbott Laboratories has won U.S. antitrust approval for its proposed purchase of medical device maker St. Jude Medical Inc , the Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday.

Abbott has agreed to divest two medical device businesses to settle FTC charges that the $25 billion acquisition of St. Jude would likely be anticompetitive, the FTC said in a statement.

Abbott has said the deal would help it compete against larger rivals Medtronic Plc and Boston Scientific Corp as hospitals look to cut the number of their suppliers. (Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Leslie Adler)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐