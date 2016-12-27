UPDATE 3-Abbott gets U.S. antitrust approval to buy St. Jude Medical

(Adds comment from Abbott, paragraph 3)
By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON Dec 27 Healthcare company Abbott
Laboratories has won U.S. antitrust approval for its
proposed $25 billion acquisition of medical device maker St.
Jude Medical Inc, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said
on Tuesday.
Abbott agreed to divest two medical devices used in
cardiovascular procedures to resolve FTC concerns the
acquisition would stifle competition, the commission said in a
statement.
"We continue to work to obtain final regulatory approvals
and anticipate closing before the end of the year or shortly
thereafter," Abbott spokeswoman Elissa Maurer said in an email.
The company will sell St. Jude's vascular closure device and
Abbott's steerable sheath to Japan-based Terumo Corp.
In October, Abbott said the companies would sell some of their
medical device businesses to Terumo for about $1.12 billion as a
step toward completing the deal.
Vascular closure devices are used to seal small holes made
in an artery to prevent bleeding following a coronary angiogram,
a special x-ray to see if coronary arteries are blocked or
narrowed. Steerable sheaths are used to help place catheters
into the heart.
European antitrust enforcers agreed to the deal in November
provided the companies divest the two devices.
Representatives for Abbott and St. Jude were not immediately
available for comment.
Abbott has said the deal will help it compete against larger
rivals Medtronic Plc and Boston Scientific Corp
as hospitals look to cut the number of their suppliers.
St. Jude has been under pressure after short-seller Muddy
Waters and research firm MedSec Holdings said in August that its
heart devices were riddled with defects that make them
vulnerable to cyber hacks. St. Jude has denied the allegations
and sued both firms.
In October, St. Jude said it had told doctors to stop
implants of its Nanostim leadless cardiac pacemaker, citing
reports of problems with electronic data reporting caused by a
battery malfunction that could put patients at risk.
There have been no reports that any patient injuries
resulted from the malfunction, St. Jude has said.
Abbott has been divesting businesses to focus on its
cardiovascular devices and diagnostics business, selling its
medical optics division to Johnson & Johnson for $4.3
billion earlier this year. It spun off its pharmaceuticals
business as AbbVie Inc in 2013.
Abbott is trying to pull out of a second deal, the $5.8
billion acquisition of diagnostic test maker Alere Inc,
which had failed to file financial statements and disclosed
probes into billing and foreign sales practices.
The two companies are suing each other.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Additional reporting by Toni Clarke;
Editing by Leslie Adler, Alan Crosby and David Gregorio)