FDA approves St. Jude's brain implant for Parkinson's disease

June 12 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
said it approved a brain implant from St. Jude Medical Inc
that helps reduce symptoms of Parkinson's disease and
essential tremor, a neurological disorder that causes rhythmic
shaking.
The device, Brio Neurostimulation System, is an implantable
small generator that delivers low intensity electrical pulses to
target areas in the brain. (1.usa.gov/1Bc5ptq)
The device can be used when medication alone may not provide
adequate relief from symptoms such as walking difficulties,
balance problems, and tremors associated with the two movement
disorders, the FDA said on Friday.
There are no cures for Parkinson's disease or essential
tremor, and thus finding better ways to manage symptoms is
essential for patients.
The implant is the second device approved for the indication
after Medtronic Plc's Activa Deep Brain Stimulation
Therapy System.
About 50,000 Americans are affected by Parkinson's each
year, according to the National Institutes of Health.
(Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru)