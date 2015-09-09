St. Jude Medical CEO Daniel Starks to retire in January

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Sept 9 Medical device maker St. Jude Medical Inc said Chief Executive Daniel J. Starks will retire in January and be replaced by Chief Operating Officer Michael T. Rousseau.
Starks, who has been CEO since May 2004, will become executive chairman. (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.