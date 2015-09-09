版本:
St. Jude Medical CEO Daniel Starks to retire in January

Sept 9 Medical device maker St. Jude Medical Inc said Chief Executive Daniel J. Starks will retire in January and be replaced by Chief Operating Officer Michael T. Rousseau.

Starks, who has been CEO since May 2004, will become executive chairman. (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

