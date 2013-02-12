版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 13日 星期三 04:14 BJT

St Jude recalls device used to close hole in heart

Feb 12 St Jude Medical Inc is recalling the delivery system for a device used to close openings between the two upper chambers of the heart, because of the potential for a wire to fracture, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday on its website.

The maker of medical devices advised customers in a letter on Jan. 17 to stop using the product, called the Amplatzer TorqVue FX Delivery System, and remove it from their inventory, the FDA said. The products were manufactured between Aug. 24 and Sept. 24 and distributed Oct. 1 through Jan. 9.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐