St Jude recalls device used to close hole in heart

IDG Capital to deploy more resources in firms, eyes tech assets
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
Feb 12 St Jude Medical Inc is recalling the delivery system for a device used to close openings between the two upper chambers of the heart, because of the potential for a wire to fracture, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday on its website.
The maker of medical devices advised customers in a letter on Jan. 17 to stop using the product, called the Amplatzer TorqVue FX Delivery System, and remove it from their inventory, the FDA said. The products were manufactured between Aug. 24 and Sept. 24 and distributed Oct. 1 through Jan. 9.
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
April 14 Abbott Laboratories agreed to buy diagnostic-testing company Alere Inc for $4.4 billion, ending a prolonged legal battle over Abbott's plan to buy the company, the Financial Times reported, citing people close to the matter.
MOSCOW, April 14 Russian government expects that proceeds from the sale of a 20 percent stake in Novorossiisk Sea Commercial Port will be at 30 billion roubles ($532.33 million), Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev was quoted as saying by RIA news agency.