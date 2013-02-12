St Jude recalls device used to close hole in heart

Feb 12 St Jude Medical Inc is recalling the delivery system for a device used to close openings between the two upper chambers of the heart, because of the potential for a wire to fracture, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday on its website.

The maker of medical devices advised customers in a letter on Jan. 17 to stop using the product, called the Amplatzer TorqVue FX Delivery System, and remove it from their inventory, the FDA said. The products were manufactured between Aug. 24 and Sept. 24 and distributed Oct. 1 through Jan. 9.