UPDATE 4-St Jude sees possible FDA warning letter; shares tumble

* Quarterly earnings excluding items beat estimates
* Sales fall to $1.33 bln from $1.38 bln a year earlier
* Shares down 6.1 percent
By Debra Sherman
Oct 17 St. Jude Medical Inc warned Wall
Street that U.S. health regulators might issue a warning letter
about one of its factories in California as it reported another
weak quarterly performance and reeled in its outlook.
St. Jude shares fell 6.1 percent to $40.30 in afternoon
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
During a conference call with analysts, Chief Executive
Officer Dan Starks said St. Jude might receive a warning letter
from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration about its Sylmar,
California, manufacturing plant, where it makes cardiac rhythm
management products.
"It's a risk, and don't be shocked if that risk is
realized," Starks said, adding that the company wanted to
communicate this possibility to avoid surprising investors if it
receives the warning letter.
Executives would not say whether any problem stemmed from
its Durata leads - wires that connect an implantable
defibrillator to the heart.
Durata leads came under scrutiny earlier this year as a
prominent cardiologist raised safety concerns. An earlier
version of the Durata lead, called Riata, was recalled because
the insulation covering the wires wore away, exposing the
cables.
Chief Financial Officer John Heinmiller told Reuters there
were five facilities around the world that make St. Jude's
cardiac rhythm management products and components.
Asked why management thought a warning letter might be
coming, Heinmiller said: "It is too early to speculate."
Typically, the FDA issues warning letters 60 to 90 days
after it inspects a facility. Heinmiller said the inspection was
nearly at an end, but would not say what questions inspectors
asked or what comments they made during the process.
Sometimes companies get warning letters over their
record-keeping practices, rather than the actual production of a
device or component.
"Even if they get a warning letter, I don't think it'll have
any impact on their business," said Jeff Jonas, a portfolio
manager for Gabelli Health and Wellness Trust Mutual Fund. "But
it's a negative in light of their lead issues, and the weaker
sales. I'm betting Medtronic will be the main
beneficiary."
Despite the warning letter, Starks said on the conference
call that he still believed the market for cardiac rhythm
products will stabilize by the middle of next year.
Starks acknowledged that the company had been selling fewer
leads even as it sells more implantable defibrillators.
"We've lost share in high-voltage leads," he said. "There's
no question about it."
NET EARNINGS DECLINE
Also on Wednesday, the company posted lower third-quarter
net earnings due to softer sales as well as restructuring and
other charges.
Net income fell to $176 million, or 56 cents per share, from
$227 million, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding the charges, earnings were 83 cents per share, 2
cents higher than the analysts' average estimate, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales fell to $1.33 billion from $1.38 billion as austerity
measures in European markets led to weak demand there. Sales
fell in every business unit except for atrial fibrillation.
Sales of cardiac rhythm products, including implantable
defibrillators, fell 8 percent to $691 million. Sales of
defibrillators, known as ICDs, dropped 7 percent to $412
million.
Starks said he expected ICD sales of $2.832 billion to
$2.862 billion for 2012, down from a previous forecast of $2.86
billion to $2.90 billion.
He also said he expected St. Jude's share of that market to
remain "stable to slightly higher" in 2012, backing off his
previous outlook of a gain of 0.5 percentage point.
The disclosure about the possibility of a warning letter has
caused significant consternation among investors, Bernstein
Research analyst Derrick Sung wrote in a note to clients.
"The fact that St. Jude took the step to disclose the
potential for a warning letter leads us to believe that it is
likely to happen since the company is closely involved in the
inspection process," he wrote, but added that the impact would
probably be limited and manageable.
Like other analysts, Sung said he was less concerned about
the possibility of a warning letter than he was about the
deceleration in the company's ICD sales.
Mainly, a warning letter would hold up premarket approval of
any new cardiac rhythm management devices, he said, but analysts
are not expecting St. Jude to introduce any major new products
in that category.
Sung said he did not see a warning letter or the FDA
inspection as significantly increasing the risk of any type of
further regulatory action involving the Riata or Durata leads.
"The inspection and warning letter would be focused on
quality system violations whereas the Riata/Durata concerns are
a design issue," the note said. "We see these as two separate
items."
Boston Scientific Corp, the third-largest maker of
heart rhythm products after Medtronic and St. Jude, is scheduled
to report its third-quarter results on Thursday.