CORRECTED-St. Jude's Riata large-diameter leads have most problems-study

(Corrects in 1st paragraph to show the product was recalled in
late 2011, not 2010.)
CHICAGO, July 16 St. Jude Medical Inc
said on Monday initial findings from a study on its Riata
defibrillator leads, which were recalled in late 20 11, showed
that lead erosion that occurred from the inside out happened
most frequently in larger diameter leads.
Phase one results indicated inside-out erosion occurred in
9.3 percent of the smaller diameter Riata ST 7F leads in the
study, compared with 24 percent of the larger diameter Riata 8F
leads.
The international study of Riata and Riata ST silicone
defibrillation leads enrolled 724 patients at 20 sites in the
United States and Canada. An additional 51 patients were
enrolled at three sites in Japan. Results are being finalized
and will be reported at a later date.
The St. Paul, Minnesota-based heart device maker, the second
largest manufacturer of implantable heart defibrillators, said
the study will continue to evaluate the performance of the leads
over the next two years.
"We are now focused on collecting longer-term data
in the second phase of this study," Dr. Mark Carlson, chief
medical officer and senior vice president of clinical affairs
for the St. Jude Medical Cardiac Rhythm Management Division,
said in a prepared statement.
(Reporting by Debra Sherman; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)