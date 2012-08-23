St. Jude Medical board member dies of cancer

Aug 23 St. Jude Medical Inc said its
longest-serving board member Thomas Garrett died of multiple
myeloma, a type of blood cancer.
Garrett, who joined the company in 1979, was an independent
director on the board for 34 years.
Garrett advised St. Jude through a number of leadership
transitions and legal matters, the company said in a statement.
The company did not say when he died.
The medical device maker faced a setback last week when its
heart defibrillators were called for surveillance studies by the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration after reports of defects.
Shares of the Saint Paul, Minnesota-based company were down
about 1 percent to $37.48 in morning trade on the New York Stock
Exchange.