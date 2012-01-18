UPDATE 1-St. Jude says to stop enrollments on positive data

Jan 18 St. Jude Medical Inc said an independent safety board recommended the medical device maker stop patient enrollments in a heart disease trial after an interim analysis showed that its device performed much better than a control arm.

St. Jude Medical's said its device, which helps gauge the amount of blockage in coronary arteries, when used in conjunction with optimal medical therapy reduced the need for hospital readmission.

Patients receiving only optimal medical treatment experienced an increased risk of hospital readmission, and the safety board decided it was unethical to subject more patients to it.

The data safety monitoring board said the difference was highly unlikely to change with the inclusion of more patients.

St. Jude Medical said the trial will continue with currently enrolled 1,219 patients.

Shares of the company were up a percent in early trade at $37.49 Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.