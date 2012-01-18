UPDATE 1-St. Jude says to stop enrollments on positive data

Jan 18 St. Jude Medical Inc said
an independent safety board recommended the medical device maker
stop patient enrollments in a heart disease trial after an
interim analysis showed that its device performed much better
than a control arm.
St. Jude Medical's said its device, which helps gauge the
amount of blockage in coronary arteries, when used in
conjunction with optimal medical therapy reduced the need for
hospital readmission.
Patients receiving only optimal medical treatment
experienced an increased risk of hospital readmission, and the
safety board decided it was unethical to subject more patients
to it.
The data safety monitoring board said the difference was
highly unlikely to change with the inclusion of more patients.
St. Jude Medical said the trial will continue with currently
enrolled 1,219 patients.
Shares of the company were up a percent in early trade at
$37.49 Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.