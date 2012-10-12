STMicroelectronics rallies on report of breakup

MILAN Oct 12 Shares in Europe's top
semiconductor maker STMicroelectronics rallied
more than 17 percent on Friday after Bloomberg reported the
company was evaluating a breakup that may lead to the sale of
its struggling mobile phone chip business.
The report mentioned Samsung Electronics as a
potential buyer. The sale would allow the company to focus on
its semiconductors business, the report said.
Shares in STM were suspended in Milan after the rally and
indicated up 11.36 percent.
The company declined to comment on the report of a possible
company split.
(Reporting By Valentina Caiazzo, Writing by Lisa Jucca)