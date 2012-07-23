STMicro's revenue meets expectations

BRIEF-Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings files for potential stock shelf
* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd files for potential stock shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mnpLNX) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, July 23 European chipmaker STMicroelectronics posted second-quarter revenue in line with expectations but warned that bookings softened in June as the global economy weakened.
STMicroelectronics, which makes chips for cars, computers and mobile phones, posted second-quarter revenue of $2.15 billion, down from $2.57 billion in the year-ago quarter.
ST Micro said current-quarter revenue would rise 2.5 percent sequentially, plus or minus 3 percentage points.
"As we saw during the end of the second quarter, the global economic environment has weakened. As a result, bookings in June softened and remain somewhat volatile," Chief Executive Officer Carlo Bozotti said in a statement.
It had a second-quarter net loss of $75 million, versus net income of $420 million in the year-ago quarter.
Analysts on average expected second-quarter revenue of $2.15 billion and third-quarter revenue of $2.31 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* The howard hughes corporation® announces pricing of $800,000,000 senior notes due 2025
* Easterly Government Properties -may offer and sell shares of common stock having an aggregate offering price of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2m4onx0) Further company coverage: