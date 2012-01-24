STMicro dragged down by mobile woes

* Chip maker still reliant on sales to Nokia

* New management at mobile JV working on turnaround plan

* Shares down 5.5 pct, biggest loser on French blue chip index

By Leila Abboud

PARIS, Jan 24 Shares in Europe's biggest chip maker, STMicroelectronics, dropped on Tuesday after fourth-quarter results showed deep problems at its mobile joint venture that analysts warned could force it to miss out on a tech sector revival.

STMicro also sounded cautious about its prospects for 2012, predicting a 4-10 percent sequential dip in first-quarter revenue, largely because of the woes of its wireless joint venture with Ericsson.

The unit, ST-Ericsson, is struggling to cope with a steep drop off in demand from its biggest customer, handset maker Nokia.

At 1032 GMT, STMicro's shares were down 5.9 percent, making it the biggest loser on France's blue-chip index.

ST-Ericsson is a key supplier for Nokia's Symbian platform. It has been hit hard as the Finnish vendor loses out to Apple Inc and Google Inc in the smartphone market and by a decision earlier this year to swap Symbian for Microsoft Corp software.

The problems were deep-rooted and would take time to resolve, CEO Carlo Bozotti said in a conference call on Tuesday.

"A few years ago, sales to Nokia accounted for about 20 percent of our revenue, today it is around 10 percent and we think it will go lower," he said. "We are focusing on expanding our customer base. But it's hard to cope with sudden, brutal cuts in volumes at your biggest customer."

LAGGING THE SECTOR

Other chip makers such as Texas Instruments and chip equipment maker ASML have sounded more upbeat about the outlook for chip demand this year.

"We believe there will be a recovery in the semiconductor market this year, but we prefer to remain cautious about the speed of it given the uncertainty around the global macroeconomic outlook, especially in Europe," said Bozotti.

Investment bank Natixis said STM's cautious guidance for the first quarter of 2012 showed how problems at the joint venture meant it could miss out on the recovery in the sector.

"Even though the companies in the sector all seem to agree that the inventory correction ended in the fourth quarter, we don't think STM is the stock to bet on to capitalise on the beginning of the recovery in the market," the analyst wrote.

To turn things around at ST-Ericsson, Didier Lamouche, the chief operating office at STMicro was named as CEO of the mobile joint venture in early December.

Lamouche, who carried out deep restructuring during his successful turnaround of French IT group Bull from 2005-2010, said he planned to spent the next month carrying out an audit of the company's portfolio and situation to figure out what to do.

"The second phase in February and March will then be to set a long-term strategic plan, budget, and leadership for ST-Ericsson," he said on the conference call. "After April we will start carrying it out."

Lamouche said his main goal was to set ST-Ericsson on a path to sustained profitability by reducing its break-even point through cost cuts and expanding its customer base.

Asked whether job cuts were on the cards, Lamouche said it was too early to comment but said the company had many ways to reduce costs and improve efficiency. In June, ST-Ericsson announced a cost savings plan, including 500 job cuts, aimed at reducing $120 million in expenses by end of 2012.

Lionel Pellicer, analyst at Alphavalue, said STMicro's prospects this year were tied to the mobile joint venture.

"There was no improvement at ST-Ericsson this quarter, which remains the group's weakest point. As long as there is no progress at ST-Ericsson, there will be no improvement in STMicro's profitability," he said in an interview.