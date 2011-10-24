UPDATE 1-STMicro sees weaker quarter, economy weighs

* Third-quarter non-GAAP EPS 9 cents
* Current quarter rev seen down 8 percent
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 24 European semiconductor
maker STMicroelectronics (STM.PA) posted a drop in quarterly
revenue and predicted more softness as a gloomy economic outlook
weighs on the tech sector.
The latest company to warn of lackluster demand for
microchips, STMicro said its revenue in the current fourth
quarter would fall about 8 percent compared to the past quarter.
The company, which makes chips for cars, computers,
telephones and other consumer products, said net income in the
third quarter was $71 million, down from $198 million in the
year-ago period.
Non-GAAP earnings per share in the quarter were 9 cents.
Third-quarter revenue was $2.442 billion, down from $2.657
billion in the same quarter last year.
Mobile chip maker ST-Ericsson, a joint venture of Ericsson
(ERICb.ST) and STMicroelectronics, posted a third-quarter net
loss last week but saw decent demand for its new products and
appeared to be making progress on its cost-cutting plan.
That prompted some analysts to say the group had begun to
turn a corner and might stop dragging on STMicroelectronics'
performance. [ID:nL5E7LJ42B]
(Reporting by Noel Randewich)