UPDATE 1-ST Micro's revenue lags, targets $150 mln savings

SAN FRANCISCO Oct 23 STMicroelectronics NV
posted a third-quarter loss on revenue just under
analysts' expectations, pressured by weakening global demand and
persistent losses at its mobile chip venture with Ericsson
.
Europe's top chipmaker predicted its fourth quarter revenue
would range from a 5 percent decline to a 2 percent increase,
underscoring its struggle to revive growth.
STMicro said on Tuesday it was streamlining manufacturing
processes and taking other steps to try and save $150 million
annually, adding it will present a "new" strategic plan in
December to get the company back on track.
Earlier this month, STMicro and Ericsson said they had hired
an adviser to review strategic options for their money-losing
venture.
On Tuesday, ST Ericsson reported a third-quarter net loss of
$190 million on sales of $359 million, and projected flat sales
in the fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the iPhone 5, which uses STMicro's
"MEM" chips, to boost its third-quarter sales, but they were
cautious on fourth-quarter demand given weak computer sales and
macroeconomic uncertainty that could dent demand for the
company's chips for cars.
STMicro reported an 11.3 percent year-over-year slide in
third-quarter revenue to $2.17 billion, slightly below the $2.19
billion average forecast on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Among its markets, revenue from Asia was largely flat, but
rose 5 percent in Europe, Middle East and Africa from the
previous quarter.