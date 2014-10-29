UPDATE 2-STMicro eyes more costs cuts to sustain profit margins

* ST forecasts Q4 revenue to drop by up to 7 pct
By Gwénaëlle Barzic and Harro Ten Wolde
PARIS/FRANKFURT, Oct 29 STMicroelectronics
, Europe's largest semiconductor company, said on
Wednesday it would cut costs to sustain higher margin targets in
a softening market, but warned of weaker revenue and profits in
near-term.
The lowered outlook for ST follows warnings of weakness
ahead from several ST peers over the past month -- caution that
has sparked a wave of selling in semiconductor stocks worldwide
and cuts to analyst forecasts for ST itself.
Shares in ST, which reported a dip in third quarter revenues
on Wednesday, were down 8.8 percent at 5.07 euros at 1300 GMT.
The stock is down over 13 percent this year, compared with a
decline of 5.1 percent among top European technology stocks
.
Last month, rival Microchip Technology shocked
investors when it warned of a slowdown in ordering by
distributors who sell their products.
Analysts say similarly broad-based chipmakers such as ST,
but also Freescale, Fairchild Semiconductor and
Linear Technology are also exposed, as component
distributors have pare back inventories amid worsening economic
trends in China and Europe.
ST said fourth-quarter revenue was expected to be anywhere
from flat to 7 percent below its third-quarter results.
"In the fourth quarter, due to the ongoing soft market
conditions, we expect net revenues to decrease sequentially by
about 3.5 percent," STMicro Chief Executive Carlo Bozotti said.
A 3.5 percent drop -- the midpoint in ST's expectations -
would imply revenue of about $1.82 billion in the final quarter.
Analysts had forecast an average of $1.99 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters.
A LITTLE BIT MORE CHALLENGING
ST said its fourth-quarter gross margin would fall to around
33.8 percent, plus or minus two percentage points.
STMicro margins had been on the mend in recent quarters,
climbing up from around 31 percent. Analysts had been expecting
gross margins to top 36 percent by the middle of next year.
The scaled back forecasts also raise doubts about ST's
capacity to hit operating margin targets of 10 percent by the
middle of 2015.
"Operating margins ambitions appear near-impossible to match
in the near future," said Bernstein Research analyst Pierre
Ferragu, who rates the stock "underperform".
STMicro said on Wednesday that by combining two units it
planned to achieve $100 million in annual saving, which should
help it hit its operating margin target.
"We are very determined," ST's Chief Bozotti told reporters
and analysts on a conference call.
"Clearly the softening of the market is not helping and is
making this a little bit more challenging."
ST's third-quarter gross margin was 34.3 percent, a tick
down from the 34.4 percent it had targeted for the period.
Net revenue for the quarter dropped to $1.89 billion from
$2.01 billion last year, reflecting ongoing restructuring moves.
The latest quarter's revenue was 2 percent below average analyst
estimates, according to Thomson Reuters data
