STMicro sees boost from orders, ST-Ericsson

NEW YORK May 23 The top executive of chip maker
STMicroelectronics NV sees profit and revenue
improvements in coming quarters as orders are increasing and
joint venture ST-Ericsson is set to halve its quarterly loss by
the fourth quarter.
In late April ST-Ericsson, the 50-50 wireless chip venture
of STMicroelectronics and Ericsson, announced a
strategy revamp aimed at cutting costs and improving revenue.
As a result STMicroelectronics Chief Executive Carlo Bozotti
said on Wednesday that he now sees the revamp cutting
ST-Ericsson's loss to about $140 million in the fourth quarter
from about $280 million in the first quarter, improving
STMicro's bottom line by about $70 million in the fourth
quarter.
STMicroelectronics posted a GAAP net loss of $176 million in
their last quarterly report for the first quarter.
"The improvement this year will be very significant,"
Bozotti told Reuters in an interview after the company's
investor day in New York. "It's very urgent for us to make sure
this business does not sink any cash. It needs to be
self-sustaining from a cash perspective very rapidly."
ST-Ericsson represented 16 percent of STMicroelectronics
revenue in 2011, the company said.
On top of improvements at ST-Ericsson, Bozotti said
STMicroelectronics itself was seeing strong orders for its own
chips that are used in products ranging from cellphones to cars.
"There is a trend for improvements in bookings that is very
much across the board," said Bozotti, who is sticking with the
company's target for a second-quarter revenue increase in the
range of 7 to 8 percent compared with the first quarter's
revenue of $2.02 billion.
The executive said that while it was too soon to give firm
guidance for the third quarter, general industry trends and a
snapshot the company's current order backlog suggest that
another 12 to 13 percent revenue increase could be possible for
the third quarter compared with the second quarter.
But he said "we need to have a prudent approach" as trends
could change before STMicroelectronics provides its official
third-quarter guidance in mid-July.
One bright spot for the wireless venture ST-Ericsson could
come at the expense of bigger rival Qualcomm Inc, which
is suffering from shortages of its most cutting edge chips for
Long Term Evolution (LTE) a high-speed wireless technology.
Qualcomm, the cellphone chip market leader, has said that
the shortage will not be fully resolved until 2013 because its
contract manufacturer does not have enough 28 nanometer
manufacturing capacity to meet demand.
As a result, ST-Ericsson CEO Didier Lamouche said he
expects to pick up some new customers once his company starts
producing its competing LTE chip in the fourth quarter of this
year.
Even if Qualcomm quickly ramps up its production, "the
customers will not put their eggs in the one basket anymore,"
Lamouche told Reuters. "It's a chance for us."
Lamouche said that a few phone makers were already designing
the ST-Ericsson LTE chip into their phones, but declined to name
them. The first phones with these chips will likely come on the
market in first quarter, he said.
However, Lamouche conceded he is also losing out on sales
for the LTE chip because ST-Ericsson's product launch was
delayed by about six months as the development work took longer
than it expected.
"If I had a product today I would have taken significant
market share," Lamouche said.