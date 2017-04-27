STMicro's Bozotti to remain for one year as new CEO search delayed

| FRANKFURT/PARIS, April 27
chipmaker STMicroelectronics on Thursday said
long-serving Carlo Bozotti will remain in place as president and
chief executive for another year after a long-running search
appeared to fail to produce a replacement.
Bozotti, 65, who has been with STMicro and its successor
companies for 40 years, serving as the company's chief executive
for the last dozen years, was reappointed as the sole member of
the company's managing board.
STMicro Chief Operating Officer Jean-Marc Chery, who has run
the group's manufacturing, packaging and imaging operations, has
been promoted to the post of deputy chief executive, the company
said. It named seven managers as part of a new executive team.
