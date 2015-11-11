STMicroelectronics CEO says M&A not a priority at the moment

BRIEF-Siteone Landscape acquires Aspen Valley Landscape
* Announced today acquisition of Aspen Valley Landscape Supply Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BARCELONA Nov 11 Europe's largest chipmaker STMicroelectronics reiterated on Wednesday merger and acquisition deals were not a priority at the moment as its focus remains on organic growth and restructuring of its digital products unit.
Speaking at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference in Barcelona, Chief Executive Carlo Bozotti said he could not rule out that M&A would become important for STM in future "but at the moment it is not on the table". (Reporting by Eric Auchard, writing by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Karolin Schaps)
* Announced today acquisition of Aspen Valley Landscape Supply Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Morgan Stanley Chief Executive James Gorman's overall pay rose 7 percent in 2016 as the Wall Street bank's stock soared and it edged closer to hitting a key profitability target.
* Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc - Entered into interest rate swap transaction with JPMorgan Chase for 3-year term on notional amount of $315 million Source: (http://bit.ly/2jyd5Qp) Further company coverage: