STM CFO sees 2017 revs growing 14 pct to around $8 billion

FRANKFURT May 11 STMicroelectronics expects 2017 revenue to grow about 14 percent from last year to around $8 billion, plus or minus 1.5 percent, chief financial officer Carlo Ferro said on Thursday.

Speaking to investors at the semiconductor maker's annual capital markets day in London, he also said the company is making steady progress in reaching its long-promised, often-delayed target of achieving 10 percent operating margins.

"We wanted to share with you our determination to meet and to beat in the second half of this year that target," said Ferro. (Reporting by Eric Auchard; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)