STMicro explores options for digital products group-COO

LONDON May 12 STMicroelectronics is
taking more aggressive action in its troubled digital products
group, scrutinising individual businesses and "exploring
options" for the division as a whole, Chief Operating Officer
Jean-Marc Chery said on Tuesday.
"Business as usual is no longer an option," Chery said at
the chipmaker's annual investor day in London.
Chery did not specify what steps STMicro was mulling or
whether it would consider its outright sale. The DPG unit has
represented around 15 percent of the group's total turnover.
The executive at the Franco-Itallian chipmaker detailed the
struggle the company is having in its older digital set-top box
component business as well as the slower market adoption of
newer high-definition set-top box products.
Two weeks ago, the company also disclosed an unexpected
cancellation and postponment of an important
application-specific programme aimed at consumer markets. An
STMicro spokesman declined to provide further details.
