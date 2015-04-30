STMicro posts light Q1 results while cautious on Q2 pickup

FRANKFURT, April 30 Franco-Italian semiconductor maker STMicroelectronics posted slightly weaker-than-expected first-quarter results on Thursday and warned that it anticipated little pickup in the current quarter.

The company reported a decline in quarterly revenue of 6.5 percent to $1.71 billion from the year-ago quarter, at the low end of the company's previous guidance to expect a decrease of around 5 percent, plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

However, reported revenue was squarely in line with analysts' muted forecasts for the first quarter, which is traditionally slightly weaker than other quarters.

STMicro posted a gross margin of 33.2 percent, matching the company's own forecasts but slightly below the 33.5 percent analysts had forecast on average, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Analysts expect the margin to rebound above 36 percent in the second half of this year, but the company predicted its second-quarter margin would remain around 33.8 percent, plus or minus 2 pecentage points. (Reporting by Eric Auchard; Editing by James Regan)