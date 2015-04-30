STMicro posts light Q1 results while cautious on Q2 pickup

FRANKFURT, April 30 Franco-Italian semiconductor
maker STMicroelectronics posted slightly
weaker-than-expected first-quarter results on Thursday and
warned that it anticipated little pickup in the current quarter.
The company reported a decline in quarterly revenue of 6.5
percent to $1.71 billion from the year-ago quarter, at the low
end of the company's previous guidance to expect a decrease of
around 5 percent, plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.
However, reported revenue was squarely in line with
analysts' muted forecasts for the first quarter, which is
traditionally slightly weaker than other quarters.
STMicro posted a gross margin of 33.2 percent, matching the
company's own forecasts but slightly below the 33.5 percent
analysts had forecast on average, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
Analysts expect the margin to rebound above 36 percent in
the second half of this year, but the company predicted its
second-quarter margin would remain around 33.8 percent, plus or
minus 2 pecentage points.
