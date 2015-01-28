UPDATE 1-STMicro posts in-line Q4, sees return to revenue growth

(Adds details of Q4 business, outlook and executive comment)
FRANKFURT/PARIS Jan 28 STMicroelectronics
, Europe's largest semiconductor maker, on Wednesday
reported fourth-quarter results in line with expectations and
said it expected to return to revenue growth in 2015 helped by a
weaker euro.
"Our main objective during 2015 is to continue to deliver
year-over-year improvement, by returning to revenue growth and
by continuing to improve our cost structure," Chief Executive
Carlo Bozotti said in a statement.
ST reported revenue of 1.83 billion euros ($2.08 billion),
down 9 percent from a year earlier and off 3 percent from the
third quarter. Its gross margin of 33.8 percent matched analysts
forecasts.
ST said it expected revenue for the first quarter,
traditionally slightly weaker than other quarters, to decline by
around 5 percent, plus or minus 3.5 percentage points from the
$1.83 billion reported in the fourth quarter.
Analysts on average, have predicted a first-quarter decline
of around 6.7 percent to 1.71 billion euros, Thomson Reuters
data showed.
Because upward of 90 percent of its sales are in dollars
while 60 percent of its operating expenses are in euros, ST is
among the big beneficiaries of sharp declines in the value of
the euro, according to estimates by broker Exane BNP Paribas.
The diversified chipmaker has five large businesses focused
on producing circuits for industrial and automotive makers, as
well as media products, microcontrollers and an analog and MEMS
sensor unit. It has set plans to merge a smaller imaging
business into its digital unit.
It said 2014 revenue declines reflected the phasing out of
its ST-Ericsson products following the end of its joint venture
with Swedish network equipment supplier Ericsson but
also weakness in its digital group, particularly in TV set-top
boxes.
Growth came from auto electronics and microcontrollers, used
in products such as security applications, as well as, to a
lesser extent, from demand for its industrial components.
