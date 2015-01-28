UPDATE 1-STMicro posts in-line Q4, sees return to revenue growth

(Adds details of Q4 business, outlook and executive comment)

FRANKFURT/PARIS Jan 28 STMicroelectronics , Europe's largest semiconductor maker, on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter results in line with expectations and said it expected to return to revenue growth in 2015 helped by a weaker euro.

"Our main objective during 2015 is to continue to deliver year-over-year improvement, by returning to revenue growth and by continuing to improve our cost structure," Chief Executive Carlo Bozotti said in a statement.

ST reported revenue of 1.83 billion euros ($2.08 billion), down 9 percent from a year earlier and off 3 percent from the third quarter. Its gross margin of 33.8 percent matched analysts forecasts.

ST said it expected revenue for the first quarter, traditionally slightly weaker than other quarters, to decline by around 5 percent, plus or minus 3.5 percentage points from the $1.83 billion reported in the fourth quarter.

Analysts on average, have predicted a first-quarter decline of around 6.7 percent to 1.71 billion euros, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Because upward of 90 percent of its sales are in dollars while 60 percent of its operating expenses are in euros, ST is among the big beneficiaries of sharp declines in the value of the euro, according to estimates by broker Exane BNP Paribas.

The diversified chipmaker has five large businesses focused on producing circuits for industrial and automotive makers, as well as media products, microcontrollers and an analog and MEMS sensor unit. It has set plans to merge a smaller imaging business into its digital unit.

It said 2014 revenue declines reflected the phasing out of its ST-Ericsson products following the end of its joint venture with Swedish network equipment supplier Ericsson but also weakness in its digital group, particularly in TV set-top boxes.

Growth came from auto electronics and microcontrollers, used in products such as security applications, as well as, to a lesser extent, from demand for its industrial components.

($1 = 0.8801 euros) (Reporting by Eric Auchard in Frankfurt and Gwénaëlle Barzic in Paris; editing by Maria Sheahan and Jason Neely)