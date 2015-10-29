STMicroelectronics Q3 results fall short; China autos hurt

FRANKFURT/PARIS Oct 29 Franco-Italian chipmaker
STMicroelectronics on Thursday posted
weaker-than-expected quarterly results and said lower demand in
China, especially its automotive business, had led it to cut
manufacturing and lower its fourth-quarter outlook.
Europe's largest semiconductor maker reported third-quarter
net revenue of $1.76 billion, a decline of 6.5 percent from the
year-ago quarter. Analysts were looking for revenue, on average,
of $1.81 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company reported an improved third-quarter gross margin
of 34.8 percent, but shy of the 35.0 percent, which analysts on
average were expecting.
